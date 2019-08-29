Surprise package Swansea City's visit to Elland Road will be mouthwatering for some, but it's 'just another game' for Leeds United defender

Mouth watering as Saturday’s top of the table clash at Elland Road might be for fans, pundits and neutrals alike, it’s just another potential three points for Barry Douglas and Leeds United.

Swansea City, the side directly below Championship leaders Leeds, could present the stiffest test yet for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

The two sides boast almost identical records after a month of the 2019/20 season.

They’ve each won four and drawn one, the Swans have scored one more goal and conceded two more than Leeds.

The pair are in the Championship’s top five for possession and the percentage of passes which were successful. They’re both in the top four for short passes made per game.

These are two footballing sides who seek to dominate and they’ve put together dream starts to the new campaign, in Swansea’s case to the surprise of many.

They lost key players Oli McBurnie and almost-Leeds-signing Dan James to Sheffield United and Manchester United respectively, while manager Graham Potter went to Brighton.

Yet former England Under 17s coach Steve Cooper has guided the Swans to wins over Hull, Preston, QPR and Birmingham and the same points total as Leeds.

Even after just five games, a top-two head-to-head can take on extra significance in some minds.

Not so in the mind of Douglas.

While Swansea midfielder Bersant Celina admits it’s a ‘big test at the top of the table,’ Douglas sees this game as any other, a contest that offers up three points and a chance to take one more step towards the Whites’ goal.

“Just another game,” said the left-back.

“Just another game for us, another three points up for grabs.

“That’s how we’ll approach it.

“We’ll get back to the drawing board, set up for Saturday and hopefully get the three points.”