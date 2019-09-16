Substitutes deliver the goods against Barnsley as Leeds United get their just desserts at Oakwell - YEP fan’s jury

Leeds United left it late to beat Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell on Sunday with goals from Eddie Nketiah and Mateusz Klich sealing the three points that took the Whites back to the top of the Championship table.

And the Yorkshire Evening Post fans’ jury, while happy with United’s dominance and eventual victory, is also conscious of the fact that missed chances could well prove costly in the future.

Man-of-the-match contender, Mateusz Klich. PIC: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia

They’re also united by being impressed with Leeds’ all-round effort, so much so that the choice of man of the match is split by six jurors between five players – Kalvin Phillips, Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich, Patrick Bamford and Jamie Shackleton.

Have a look at why they have made their selection ... and see if you agree.

David Watkins

It was a game Leeds deserved to win but we know all too well that “deserved” is not a word that fits well in the Championship.

Man-of-the-match contender, Helder Costa. PIC: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia

Thankfully this time the result was achieved and the catalyst once again was Eddie Nketiah. Folk will no doubt argue that Marcelo Bielsa got it right by bringing on Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah in the second half and thereby winning the game but the clamour to start both will only grow more powerful.

Leeds bossed possession but, as is customary these days, we found it hard to create many clear-cut chances until Nketiah arrived on the pitch. He and Costa are so different to what Harrison and Bamford offer that it is easy to understand how defences are suddenly unsettled by their appearance. If they started would they the same impact is one of those questions that will dominate conversation on social media this week.

Barnsley were very ordinary and, ultimately we put them away and won back our place at the top of the table.

That debate about who should start against Derby next week will run and run though!

Jack Harrison tussles with Tykes Dimitri Cavare at Oakwell on Sunday. PIC: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

Matthew Evans

There’s a familiar pattern emerging where Leeds fail to get a breakthrough for 80 minutes, then the last 10 minutes become a lottery of who puts the ball in the back of the net first.

Thankfully it turned out to be United’s game at Oakwell but it could have been quite different if Barnsley had stuck away one of the many chances they had. That’s not to say United didn’t deserve it; this was another all-round good performance, but Barnsley proved to be our sternest test so far this season.

The collection of former United players in the Barnsley ranks seemed up for the fight and credit to the home side as they made life difficult and tried to make a game of it when sides with bigger reputations have been time wasting and throwing themselves to the ground in our earlier games this season.

No player had a bad game but nor was any one player faultless. Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas and Kiko Casilla are all worthy of mention. Mateusz Klich takes my vote for man of the match as an unsung hero who got himself off the mark for the season with a nonchalant penalty.

Man of the match: Mateusz Klich.

Andy Rhodes

Phew, we can all breathe a much-needed sigh of relief. It’s never easy winning at Oakwell and, as ever, Barnsley did their best to spoil the party.

Eddie Nketiah is quickly becoming known for late winners at Leeds and, yet again, he was the impact sub the game needed. In the end the missed chances won’t matter but the Whites’ were just minutes away from their missed chances costing them another two points.

Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison will know they spurned huge chances, while Pablo Hernandez won’t want to watch his first-half chance back.

However, the missed chances won’t matter if Leeds continue to stick to their guns. Another tally of 16 shots will impress Marcelo Bielsa but his team’s shot conversion will still be of concern.

The introduction of Helder Costa helped Leeds create better-quality chances in the second half and Bamford’s offside goal was a sign of things to come.

It was the game we all needed after the international break.

Man of the match: Helder Costa.

Keith Ingham

Leeds overtook Swansea and Charlton to claim top spot in the Championship.

The 2-0 victory over a spirited Barnsley team was enough to send the away fans home very happy. Leeds have, this season, dominated who they’ve played and the trip to Oakwall was no different. Four chances at least were created in a frenetic first half in which both teams could have taken the lead but Leeds wasted their chances and Barnsley found Kiko Casilla in fine form and also wasted a few.

It just seemed that Leeds would just have to wait until the breakthrough came. Marcelo Bielsa, with the game still goalless, brought on Helder Costa after the break and later on Eddie Nketiah who, with less than 10 minutes to play got the vital first goal, on the end of a Kalvin Phillips cross.

The striker was involved in the incident which finally broke Barnsley’s spirits. Halme took the striker out, leaving the referee with an easy decision to give a penalty to Leeds. Mateusz Klich despatched the resultant kick from 12 yards with ease to guarantee Leeds the win.

Leeds had Jamie Shackleton in midfield in place of Adam Forshaw and the youngster didn’t disappoint with his runs and intelligent use of the ball.

And it was a really good game with plenty of incident at both ends to keep the near-full house interested.

Leeds have a will to win that keeps going to the final whistle, seeing it away in Portugal just made it a little sweeter.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford, subbed and showed his frustration at it but put in a great ‘shift’ by leading the line.

Mike Gill

Barnsley proved to be very worthy and feisty opponents.

They certainly dont look like relegation candidates.

They were tight in defence and quick on the attack and Kiko Casilla certainly earned his wages.

The Tykes goalkeeper, Brad Collins, had a busy first half with good saves from Patrick Bamford and Pablo Hernandez.

Mallik Wilks was putting himself about, clearly relishing the task of confronting his former employers but he couldn’t find the net.

Bamford had one in the net early in the second half but it was ruled offside.

Once again it was Eddie Nketiah who made the difference. He came on for Bamford after Helder Costa had replaced Jack Harrison at half-time and was soon in the thick of things.

First, he blasted a shot home from a Phillips free kick before winning a penalty after being fouled by former Leeds man Aapo Halme.

A cool as a cucumber, Mateusz Klich put the resultant spot kick away to the delight of the travelling fans.

Man of the match: Jamie Shackleton.

Shaun Smith

Watching a Leeds game in a bar in Santorini with a guy from Toronto with the world’s loudest shirt puts things in perspective.

As every Leeds fan around the world thought the same old story of missed opportunities was going to ruin their weekend, Martin from Toronto was having a great time with friends, despite his shirt.

The gags came quick and slick and I realised that, if we didn’t win, the day would be a total loss.

That’s the key for Leeds – anxiety must not spoil their game. Keep it quick and slick and light-hearted and people go home smiling.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.