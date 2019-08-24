Stuart Dallas reflects on pleasing victory for Leeds United over Stoke City

Stuart Dallas says he was left "very pleased" by Leeds United's Championship victory over Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa's side ran out 3-0 winners over the Potters in the Championship in Staffordshire as Dallas opened the scoring just before the half-time interval.

Gjanni Alioski and Patrick Bamford added to the scoreline following the break as United put in another strong performance to make it four wins out of five in the league and sit top of the pile.

Dallas, though, admits he was happy with the victory knowing that Nathan Jones' men were under pressure to perform as they entered the fixture winless.

"It's very pleasing," Dallas said.

"Coming here we know it would be a difficult game. It's a tough place to come to which we experienced last year. They were under a bit of pressure today to get a result.

"They started well and had us under bit of pressure. We knew they would do that and the fans were going to get behind them and we had to weather that storm.

"We did. And thankfully we were able to go in at half-time ahead.

"Then in the second half we never looked back."

Asked about his opening goal in which he capped off a fine team move, he said: "It was probably the first time I really managed to get forward in the first half because I struggled with that sunshine over the far side a bit.

"With Pablo (Hernandez) you know whenever he gets the ball he can come up with that bit of magic and it’s just a pinpoint pass and Pablo does that all the time, there’s probably no better player to have on the ball."