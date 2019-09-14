Stuart Dallas on taking his chance under Marcelo Bielsa with Leeds United "always" where he wanted to be

Leeds United utility man Stuart Dallas says Elland Road is "always" where he wanted to be but admits he had to take his chance under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Northern Ireland international has made a stunning start to the campaign after slotting in at right-back away from his natural midfield role due to an injury to first choice defender Luke Ayling.

Dallas has become the Argentine's star utility man in LS11 playing both full-back positions under Bielsa during his tenure in West Yorkshire so far.

The 28-year-old put pen to paper on a new four-year contract at the club earlier this week, and has now revealed that he has always wanted to remain at Elland Road.

"For me, I have always wanted to stay here and I have always wanted to be here," Dallas said.

"But obviously when you are not playing and you feel as if you are maybe out of favour you've got to start thinking about other things.

"Things change in football so quickly and obviously sometimes you are fortunate that things do fall in your favour. At the end of last year a few injuries gave me a chance.

"You don't ever want to see any of your teammates injured, you don't want to see anybody injured, never mind your teammates. But it gives you an opportunity and you have got to take that and you have got to be ready.

"At the end of last season I filled in at left-back and I've done alright and obviously I have started at right-back this season, albeit with Luke being injured.

"I have felt like I have really kicked on, I feel as if I am getting stronger as each game goes on and if I can stay injury free then I am am sure I will have a big part to play."