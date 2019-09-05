Stuart Dallas misses Northern Ireland friendly with injury, Leeds United team-mate on the bench for Luxembourg clash

Have your say

Stuart Dallas misses tonight's Northern Ireland international friendly against Luxembourg at Windsor Park through injury, but Leeds team-mate Alfie McCalmont is on the bench.

Dallas has a glute issue but is still expected to be involved on Monday night when Germany visit Belfast.

McCalmont has previously represented Northern Ireland at Under 17, Under 19 and Under 21 level but is yet to earn a senior cap.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his full Leeds United debut in the Carabao Cup last month against Stoke City at Elland Road.

Former Leeds keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell starts in goal for Northern Ireland this evening.

Earlier today Whites striker Ryan Edmondson got on the scoresheet for England Under 19s in a 3-1 win over Greece at St George's Park.

Kun Temenuzhkov came off the bench for the last seven minutes of Bulgaria Under 21s' 4-0 victory over Estonia.

And Jamie Shackleton has been named as a substitute for England Under 20s' game against Netherlands.