Stuart Dallas has no qualms with quick turnaround as Leeds United winger hails improvements at Thorp Arch

STUART Dallas has no qualms with the quick turnaround at Leeds United with the winger hoping more hard graft this summer can pay dividends at the start of the new Championship campaign.

United are back to pre-season training this week with Dallas back at Thorp Arch 13 days after his latest stint of international duty for Northern Ireland in the 1-0 European Championships qualifier success in Belarus.

That outing came just three days after a 2-1 triumph in Estonia which itself came only 24 days after United's season ended with the heart-breaking 4-2 loss in the Championship play-off semi final second leg at home to Derby County.

Dallas, though, is keen to stress the importance of a tough summer's pre-season training which the 28-year-old hopes will stand United in good stead come the start of the new Championship campaign at Bristol City on Sunday, August 4.

“It is good to see everyone again, all of the lads have come back in good spirits and there have been a few changes and improvements at the training ground as well, which is nice,” said Dallas.

“You sacrifice a lot to be available and be ready for the games in June, which is difficult because your season finishes earlier, so it was great to get the results we wanted.

“It is important to relax and let your hair down a little bit too, it only feels like yesterday we were here (at Thorp Arch), but it’s nice to be back and we’re all ready to go again now.

“Pre-season is always tough, it has to be as it sets you up to get in good shape for the start of the season and throughout the campaign.

“By putting in the hard work now, hopefully it will show at the start of the season.”