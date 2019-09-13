Stuart Dallas and Leeds United prepared for a 'spicy' Sunday lunch in Barnsley

Sunday lunch will be a little spicier than normal for Stuart Dallas and Leeds United.

The Ulsterman and his Whites team-mates travel to Barnsley for the first Yorkshire derby between the sides since the 2017/18 season.

Dallas says he's well aware that the Tykes, who lost both of the previous two games, will be desperate to put one over on the Whites.

Barnsley last beat Leeds in January 2017.

When Marcelo Bielsa's men went to Oakwell last season they ran out 2-0 winners, earning the most lopsided - if you can call it that - scoreline in the fixture since Barnsley won by the same margin in January 2013.

It has very often been a close-run thing.

"Obviously we know it's going to be a tough game as it always is in the Championship, especially with it being a Yorkshire derby," said Dallas.

He sees the game as a chance for Leeds to get back on track, following their defeat to Swansea in the final game before the international break.

And he acknowledges it's a fixture with a little more edge than other Championship encounters.

When the two sides came together in November 2017, then-Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom accused Leeds of 'targeting' his on-loan teenager Harvey Barnes and was unhappy with the manner in which Leeds' second goal was celebrated.

In the January 2017 clash, six yellow cards were dished out and the tension spilled over off the pitch, crowd trouble leading to four people being thrown out of Oakwell and three arrests being made after the game.

"It's got that extra bit of spice to it and they will feel like they owe us one I'm sure, but we have got to bounce back," said Dallas.

"We had a disappointing result and it's just another game for us, we will prepare for it well this week and hopefully we get the three points."

Dallas was not in the matchday squad for Leeds' last two meetings with Barnsley, but he started a 2-1 victory over them at Elland Road in October 2016 and came off the bench late on at Oakwell in the return fixture that season, but couldn't prevent a 3-2 defeat for the Whites.