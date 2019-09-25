Stronger ball Kalvin Phillips delivery becoming key to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United set pieces plan

LEEDS UNITED were not just dominant in open play during Saturday’s one-sided first half against Derby County.

Seventy one per cent of possession and nine shots on goal to Derby’s none.

That dominance, though, even extended to set pieces; seven first-half corners as part of eight in the 90 minutes as a whole, compared to Derby’s three and 20 free-kicks against the Rams’ eight.

One such free-kick led to United’s opening goal. Given 20 opportunities from set pieces even without including a penalty, Leeds had ample opportunity to bag another.

And in a shift from previous thinking, Kalvin Phillips has been taking the lion’s share of set pieces with Marcelo Bielsa wanting a “stronger ball” into the area and seemingly leaving the more “precise” Pablo Hernandez with direct set pieces and attempts on goal.

It was from Phillips’ 20th-minute delivery that United drew first blood against the Rams as Phillips’ cross was flicked back across goal by Patrick Bamford to Stuart Dallas whose fierce shot ended up in the back of the net after ‘keeper Kelle Roos’ save bounced off the helpless Max Lowe.

Job done from the set piece but United rarely threatened with any of their corners.

Yet the Lowe own goal from Phillips’ delivery came just six days after Phillips had again worked the oracle with another stronger ball delivery from a free-kick leading to Eddie Nketiah’s 84th-minute opener in the 2-0 win at Barnsley.

So is Bielsa looking at a different approach and what do the stats say about United’s efficiency at set pieces so far? Excluding penalties, Leeds are mid-table in the goals from set-piece assists department so far this season with two - joint ninth-best. Luton Town and Wigan Athletic lead the way with five goals from set pieces each.

Whilst Phillips’ free-kick led to United’s opener, it was a squandered spot kick in the second half taken by Mateusz Klich that Leeds were left ruing in addition to a host of other missed chances against Derby.

Phillips said afterwards there were no shortage of Whites players keen to take penalties - including potentially himself - but that Klich was normally deadly from 12 yards in training.

But it appears that Phillips has now by and large been entrusted with the delivery of set pieces into the box.

“I think I have always been reasonably good at taking free kicks,” said the midfielder, when quizzed as to why it was himself and not Hernandez now predominantly stood over the ball.

“Pablo from a dead ball is exceptional but I think the manager likes it a bit stronger ball and Pablo has got more of the lofty, precise ball but he likes a stronger ball. I don’t know, it’s up to the manager.”

Even eight games into the new season, the stats are showing that Phillips is making a fine fist of rewarding Bielsa’s decision to place him on set pieces, currently sitting as the fourth best player in the division in terms of assists from set pieces per 90 minutes.

Only Blackburn’s Stuart Downing, Cardiff City’s Josh Murphy and Stoke City’s Tommy Smith have fared better. Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane was the division’s best last season.

The stats also show that Leeds are already forcing even more corners than last season with 6.67 per 90 minutes as opposed to 6.13 last term.

United are still not making the most of them but Phillips has been the most successful deliverer of them with a 31 per cent success rate of 13 from 42. Barry Douglas is next at three from 11 (27 per cent).

Phillips has created five chances from corners this term with Douglas mustering two and Hernandez one.

Hernandez, though, has been successful with every one of his free-kick’s in finding a man - 14 out of 14 - with Phillips on nine from ten. As an aside, Leeds have not scored with a direct free-kick since Hernandez netted against Burton Albion on Boxing Day 2017.

And last season United were only ranked 17th in the division for shots registered from set pieces with 23.

Excluding two penalties, 17 goals were scored via set pieces last term - with Hernandez and Douglas assisting three apiece - but with Phillips now seemingly in pole position.

For Leeds, and Bielsa, perhaps another potential area in which to harbour more gains, with United’s head coach leaving no stone unturned and turning to Phillips in more ways than one.