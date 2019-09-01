Strong Leeds United Under-23s line-up held by Bristol City at Elland Road as Leif Davis is stretchered off

Helder Costa headlined a Leeds United's Under-23s side who were held to a goalless draw at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon in the Professional Development League.

Marcelo Bielsa made a number of first team players available for the clash in LS11 with the international break looming.

Costa, Barry Douglas, Gaetano Berardi and Jack Clarke featured while the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Alfie McCalmont, Illan Meslier and Mateusz Bogusz were all handed minutes.

United were the better of the two sides throughout the ninety minutes but failed to make the visitors pay for their domination.

Bogusz struck the post in the opening period after Leif Davis was stretchered off before the half-time interval following a collision with Famara Diedhiou.

Leeds again pressed on as Bogusz again smashed the woodwork after the break seeing his effort canon back off the crossbar.

Ryan Edmonson and Jack Clarke both worked City goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa with substitute Pascal Struijk also forcing the stopper into quick action with the Robins number one ensuring the scores remained level.

United striker Edmondson had a late chance to snatch all three points but was again met by the onrushing Maenpaa as his low effort was kept at bay.

Carlos Corberan's development squad had to settle for a point but continued their unbeaten start to the season with a strong showing in front of Bielsa.

Leeds United: Meslier, Gotts, Douglas, McCalmont, Davis (Struijk 22'), Berardi, Bogusz, Shackleton, Costa, Clarke (Huggins 85'), Edmondson. Subs not used: Miazek, Jenkins, Kun.

Bristol City: Maenpaa, Watkins, Rees, Williams, Harrison, Baldwin, Bakinson, Walsh, Semanyo, Diedhiou, Towler. Subs: Buse, Day, Taylor, Britton.