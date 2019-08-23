Stoke City boss hoping for more Leeds United heroics following poor Potters start

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones says he would love a repeat of his sides January heroics when the Potters take on Leeds United this weekend.

The Whites make the trip to Staffordshire having began the season with three victories and a draw from their opening four games.

City, though, have endured a difficult start after picking up just one point from a possible twelve on offer which sees them sit at the foot of the Championship table.

Jones saw his outfit fall to a 3-1 defeat to Preston in midweek, which led to the 46-year-old taking aim at his players for the poor start to the campaign.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland was singled out following two crucial errors at Deepdale, and now Jones is hoping for a reaction from his side against Marcelo Bielsa's men.

The former Luton Town boss took charge of his first game at Stoke against United in January which resulted in a 2-1 victory for his men and now he's hoping for a similar outcome to help kick-start the Potters season.

“I would love us to replicate that day," Jones said.

"I would love us to just get the three points in any fashion if I am perfectly honest.

“We need a break, but only we, ourselves, can earn that break by doing the right things out on the pitch.

“It isn’t just about beating Leeds tomorrow, it is about getting the three points to really kick-start our season.

“Then, when we do that, we have to make sure we back that up and gain some momentum to head into the international break, in a couple of weeks, in a far better frame of mind.”

He added: "To come through this will be a wonderful achievement, to change the direction this club is moving in will be a massive thing, but that’s why I came here and I believe whole-heartedly we are going to do it.

“We’ve had a start we didn’t envisage and didn’t want, but we have to make sure we overcome it and change momentum quickly.

“Once we change momentum and this group gets confidence and the added bonus of wins, this will be a difficult group to play against.”