Steve Clarke explains Leeds United defender Liam Cooper's Scotland omission

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has revealed that he has held talks with Leeds United defender Liam Cooper about the possibility of an international recall.

The 27-year-old captained the Whites' assault on the Championship this season and was named in the EFL's team of the year following a fine campaign under Marcelo Bielsa's watch.

Cooper represented Scotland at youth level and has been capped five times for the Tartan Army, who he qualifies for through a grandparent.

He was first called up by Gordon Strachan in 2016, but was overlooked by former boss Alex McLeish.

Clarke, though, intends to welcome Cooper back into the international fold and revealed that he had already held talks with the centre-back.

"I look forward to continuing some of the conversations," Clarke told The Times over talks with eligible players.

"I'll keep them all private. All these conversations should remain private. That's why I was a little bit miffed when the Liam Cooper one came out.

"Obviously I did speak to Liam to let him know I was aware of his talents and thought he had a great season at Leeds."

Despite attracting his interest, Cooper was omitted from Clarke's squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium in early June.

Asked why, the former Kilmarnock boss revealed it was due to a knock: "Unfortunately, he is injured for this particular camp."