Step by step guide to Cagliari and getting to the ground for Leeds United fans

LEEDS UNITED fans flying into Sardinia for the club's pre-season friendly against Cagliari Calcio on Saturday evening face a short and straight-forward trip from the airport to Sardegna Arena.

Cagliari Elmas Airport is located 7km north west of Cagliari centre with Cagliari Calcio's current ground Sardegna Arena another 4km south west of the city centre itself.

A taxi from Cagliari Elmas Airport to the Arena costs between 20 and 30 euros with a taxi rank directly outside the airport after departures.

But hopping on a train to Cagliari and then bus to the ground costs just 2.60 euros per person with the train to the centre taking under ten minutes and costing 1.30 euros each.

The train station is a five-minute walk from the airport to the right of departures and clearly signposted with tickets purchased from a machine after the passenger conveyor belt.

Coins will be handy as the machine does not take notes but accepts card payments.

The platform is then a two-minute walk with trains to Cagliari regular throughout the day with usually at least three or four an hour.

After arriving in Cagliari centre, Sardegna Arena is around a 45-minute walk alongside the marina on the street Viale Cristoforo Colombo - alongside the water - or Via Roma - the street behind with cafes and bars.

But buses from the bus station across the road from the train station stop a five-minute walk away from the Arena at a cost of 1.30 euros per person.

Both the PF and PQ buses which stop regularly at the bus station go along the required route with tickets available to buy on board via card or cash or from the ticket machines outside the station which this time does take notes.

The large screen on the bus indicates the next stop with the Viale A. Diaz stop the one before the stop closest to the Arena which is simply called Diaz.

Sardegna Arena is then a five-minute walk towards the waterside.

There are a handful of bars, cafes and restaurants in the area near the Arena but most of the action is in the centre.