Stats say Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is most difficult Championship defender to beat, fellow whites ranked in top six

The Whites skipper has the best success rate in the Championship when going one-on-one in a defensive situation, according to data experts Wyscout, who also rank two of his team-mates in the division's top six.

1. Stuart Dallas - 55.56% Leeds United's right-back sits 30th in the division when it comes to the percentage of his 63 defensive duels in which he's enjoyed success (Pic: Getty) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Matt Grimes - 55.71% Swansea's former Leeds United loanee Grimes has engaged in 70 defensive duels, coming out on top more than half the time (Pic: Getty) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Omar Richards - 56.58% The Reading youngster has been involved in 76 defensive duels (Pic: Getty) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Joe Ralls - 56.76% Cardiff City midfielder Ralls is 27th in the Championship (Pic: Getty) Getty Buy a Photo

View more