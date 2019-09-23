Stats say Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is most difficult Championship defender to beat, fellow whites ranked in top six
Liam Cooper is leading by example for Leeds United this season, when it comes to defensive duels.
The Whites skipper has the best success rate in the Championship when going one-on-one in a defensive situation, according to data experts Wyscout, who also rank two of his team-mates in the division's top six.
1. Stuart Dallas - 55.56%
Leeds United's right-back sits 30th in the division when it comes to the percentage of his 63 defensive duels in which he's enjoyed success (Pic: Getty)