Spygate makes its comeback - something Leeds United and Derby fans can get behind

Exactly SIX months on from Spygate - it is set to make an unexpected and amusing return this evening.

Cast your mind back to January 11 when it all began when a Leeds official was accused of spying on a Derby training session ahead of their Friday clash, that the Whites won 2-0.

And you need no reminding to know how quickly it developed into a saga that would be branded as Spygate - gripping football fans from across the country.

From fines, to rule changes and infamous football chants, unsurprisingly, even in the mix of a Championship play-off semi-final between the pair, Spygate still hit the headlines.

However, while Spygate has separated both sets of supporters this season, they both have something to get behind tonight... and maybe win some cash.

Indeed, a horse named Spygate is running in the 5:50pm meeting at Thirsk and is currently priced as the second favourite behind Clay Regazzoni.

Breed at Limestone Stud, its location is neither near Leeds or Derby, so perhaps it's just a neutral attempting to have a bit of fun.

Though if you're a gambling man, one Leeds fan has already pointed out on Twitter: "Don't back it. It'll probably come 2nd...."