Son of former Leeds United defender Alfie Haaland scores NINE goals for Norway

Norway's Erling Braut Haaland scored nine goals as they thumped Honduras 12-0 at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker, who is the son of former Norway and Leeds United midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, opened the scoring after seven minutes in Lublin on Thursday.

He also scored the final goal in the last minute as Norway finished third in Group C - behind Uruguay and New Zealand - with Honduras, who ended the game with nine men, bottom.

Haaland, 18, was born in Leeds, where his father was playing at the time.

His father spent three years with United between 1997-2000 after making the move from Nottingham Forest, scoring eight goals in 72 Premiership appearances for the club.

Erling was a transfer target for the Whites last summer whilst at Molde, but the forward opted for a big money move to Salzburg instead.