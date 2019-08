Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has announced his retirement from professional football - here we take a look at some of his memorable Whites moments.

From bagged the winning goal at Old Trafford to sealing League One promotion - Jermaine Beckford had an eventful and memorable stay at Elland Road. Here, we take a look back at some of the highlights from his stay at Leeds which brought 85 goals in 152 games:

Jermaine Beckford joined Leeds United in 2006. The Whites plucked him from non-league after he bagged 35 goals in 40 games for Wealdstone. Loans spell followed before his breakthrough came in League One.

Beckford was finally handed his chance after a number of loans spells away from the club. A first professional hat-trick came in the League Cup against Chester in his second full season... and the rest, as they say, is history.

Everyone remembers this one, right? With speculation mounting over his future. Beckford told Sky Sports following United's 1-0 win over Crewe: "What shirt am I wearing, bruv?" There were t-shirts and everything.

A goal against Manchester United is one thing... but a winning goal at Old Trafford as a third division side? That will buy you cult status at Elland Road for life. January 3rd, remember the date...

Deep into added time at White Hart Lane and up stepped a hero in the FA Cup fourth round. Beckford won and then slotted home from the spot to send the travelling fans wild as League One Leeds forced a deserved replay.