Sheffield United suffer double injury blow as Championship promotion race with Leeds United heats up

Sheffield United have suffered a double injury blow ahead of the busy Easter weekend of Championship action.

The Blades sit third just three points behind second-placed Leeds United in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League with four games of the campaign to go.

Chris Wilder's side welcome Nottingham Forest to Bramall Lane on Good Friday, before a quick turnaround sees them make the short trip to Hull City on Easter Monday.

Sheffield United, though, have been dealt a double blow with utility man Chris Basham and top goalscorer Billy Sharp both being ruled out of the busy Bank Holiday schedule.

The pair hobbled off during the Blades 1-1 draw with Millwall last Saturday and have now been sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Wilder confirmed: "We'll see how they are after that. Short-term, they're out."

Defender John Egan will also miss the visit of the Tricky Trees after picking up a one-match ban for a deliberate handball against the Lions.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, meanwhile, welcome Wigan Athletic to Elland Road on Friday afternoon before a visit to the capital to take on Brentford at Griffin Park.

The Whites kick-off after the Blades on both occasions and know that if they pick up four points more than their Yorkshire rivals a 15-year wait for top flight football will come to an end.