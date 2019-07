Every Leeds fan has a kit which haunts them for different reasons. A bad game, a poor season and unlucky run of results. We have trawled the archive to bring you these kits to remember. READ MORE: 14 of the best Leeds United kits of all time

1. Worst Leeds United kits The lime green and black anyone? Darren O'Dea is in action against Peterborough in 2011. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Worst Leeds United kits A night to remember but a kit to forget. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Worst Leeds United kits This kit is too baggy and not one of our favourites. What do you think? jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Worst Leeds United kits The fake kit that never was. Remember this? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more