Serie A striker sends teasing tweet in light of Leeds United transfer rumours

Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo has fuelled speculation linking him with a move to Leeds United in a teasing social media post.

Reports in Italy has touted the former Manchester City man with a switch to Elland Road throughout the summer as he approaches the final 12 months of his current contract.

But while the links had appeared to be wide of the mark, the Ecuadorian himself has got Whites fans talking about the possibility of him returning to England with Leeds.

Posting on his Twitter account late on Sunday night, the 30-year-old tweeted: 'El Locooo', which of course, is Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's nickname.

The post provoked a reaction from Whites fans on Twitter, some convinced Caicedo could well be joining Bielsa.

However, Caicedo was more than likely praising the goalscoring exploits of Barcelona Sporting Club's Jonatan Alvez against Independiente del Valle last night.

Alvez himself is known as El Loco and Caicedo ultimately clarified his meaning behind it in his next tweet with 'Fidel'. Fidel Martinez provided the assist for Alvez.

It had us fooled!