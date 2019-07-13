Select group stay at Thorp Arch as Leeds United take squad of 16 players to Australia

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED have taken a squad of 16 players to their pre-season tour of Australia with some of the club's internationals and summer recruits left behind for fitness work at Thorp Arch.

Captain Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips and Kemar Roofe are among those travelling with the likes of Polish international Mateusz Klich and summer recruit Helder Costa left behind along with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke.

Kiko Casilla and Kamil Miazek are the two travelling goalkeepers with Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell staying behind.

Skipper Cooper has travelled along with Gaetano Berardi, left back Barry Douglas and also Northern Ireland international utility man Stuart Dallas while Phillips also makes the trip along with Adam Forshaw.

Last season's player of the year Hernandez is also heading Down Under along with both Roofe and Patrick Bamford as attacking options in addition to Jack Harrison.

United are also taking four youngsters in the shape of Mateusz Bogusz, Clarke Oduor, Jordan Stevens and also Bryce Hosannah.

Summer recruit and Brighton loanee Ben White is another to miss the trip to concentrate on fitness work at Thorp Arch, along with Macedonian international Gjanni Alioksi.

Jamie Shackleton - who recently represented England under-20s - also stays behind while Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are also absent.

Ayling received a kick in training last week while Roberts had minor knee surgery earlier in the summer.

Promising youngsters Pascal Struijk, Robbie Gotts, Leif Davis, Ryan Edmondson and Kun Temenuzhkov also stay behind along with three summer recruits for the under-23s in Liam McCarron, Rafa Mújica and Guillermo Amor.

Leeds flew out on Saturday with the Whites taking on Manchester United at Optus Stadium in Perth on Wednesday and then A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers three days later at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

Leeds United travelling squad: Casilla, Miazek, Douglas, Forshaw, Cooper, Roofe, Bamford, Dallas, Hernandez, Harrison, Phillips, Berardi, Hosannah, Bogusz, Oduor, Stevens.