Samuel Saiz departs Leeds United after securing Girona switch

Have your say

Leeds United playmaker Samuel Saiz has left Leeds United to join Spanish side Girona for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old playmaker joined the Whites in 2017 from Huesca in a deal worth around £3million.

Saiz went on to make 58 appearances for the club during an 18-month stay before forcing through a loan move to La Liga side Getafe in January after informing United of his intentions to return home.

The Spaniard struggled for minutes following his departure but has now secured a permanent move to Girona with the fee believed to be around the £2.5million mark.

Saiz bagged five league goals and eleven assists during his spell in West Yorkshire.