Salford City v Leeds United - What time is kick-off, who is the referee, how to watch and latest team news

Leeds United travel to Salford City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening - but what do you need to know ahead of the tie?

Where is the fixture taking place?

The fixture will take place at Salford City's home ground of Moor Lane. The stadium has a 5,000 capacity.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 19:45 on August 13.

Where can I watch the fixture?

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage from Moor Lane beginning at 7pm.

Who is the referee?

The referee allocated to the fixture is Keith Stroud, an experienced Premier League and Championship match official. Stroud took charge of United's Easter Monday defeat to Brentford last season at Griffin Park.

What has Marcelo Bielsa said?

“For us, this game is very interesting whether the game has connections or not with Manchester United.

“I know the understanding of this game so we are going to play the game as seriously as we can.

“But this is nothing different because we are always going to play all the games seriously but I know the history of the game and the reality of both clubs.

"I know too the relationship between Manchester United and the people of the club that we play on Tuesday.”

What has Graham Alexander said?

"As in opponent we've played, without a shadow of a doubt. Leeds United will be the biggest opponent we've ever played and the biggest club we've ever played.

"It's a fantastic draw for us.

"The demand for tickets was really evident early on, as soon as the draw was made.

"We haven't got the biggest ground with a 5,000 capacity, but I think every seat and inch on the terrace will be taken which will always add to a good atmosphere.

"I think it's always a great atmosphere when the away team brings a good following. I think our crowd really respond to that, I'm sure Leeds will bring plenty."

Team news...

Marcelo Bielsa is expected to make a host of changes after admitting that his bench from Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest will see action.

Illan Meslier, Gjanni Alioski, Helder Costa, Gaetano Berardi, Mateusz Bogusz, Jamie Shackleton and Jack Clarke are those expected to begin the clash.

While there could also be a debut for Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah following his deadline day switch to Elland Road.