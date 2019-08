Leeds United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Salford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening - but how did we rate the performance?

Eddie Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich all bagged as Helder Costa notched two assists in Lancashire - here are our scores from Moor Lane as Marcelo Bielsa made seven changes.

8 - Some solid saves and a much more assured showing. Kept Salford at bay from distance, did miss one punch but we'll let him off.

7 - A first start of the season and a good showing, bagged a rare goal too which sparked wild celebrations.

8 - Another very strong display against two towering centre forwards. Certainly didn't shirk the challenge. Has made a really bright start to life with Leeds.

6 - More minutes and did struggle initially against the height of Mani Dieseruvwe. Saw him off in the end.

6 - Lots of involvement but his end product was lacking a tad. One cross in the second half was a beauty but Klich fluffed his lines.

8 - Cruised through the gears and was in complete control from start to finish. A game in which he dictated with the utmost ease. Sky's man of the match.

7 - The return of the Shack after a late pre-season injury. Provided the spark to give Leeds the advantage with a lovely ball through to Costa.

7 - Klich is scoring goals... and it was a classy one at that. A loose ball collected and rifled home. Another good display.

7 - Two assists on his first start. More, please. Lovely stuff.