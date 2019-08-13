Salford City 0 Leeds United 3: Marcelo Bielsa wants strong Carabao Cup run to help Whites' promotion bid

MARCELO BIELSA said a strong run in the Carabao Cup would be a help and not a hindrance to Leeds United's Championship promotion bid.

Bielsa's Whites moved into the second round of the competition with Tuesday night's 3-0 win at League Two hosts Salford City to book a second round clash at home to Stoke City during the last midweek of the month.

Progression leaves United facing eight games during August but Bielsa says he would welcome a prolonged presence in the Carabao Cup to offer more chances to his squad as a whole.

The Whites head coach made seven changes to his side for the Tuesday night clash at Salford with Bielsa's men proving too good and too clinical for the Ammies and moving through with a first Whites goal for Arsenal loanee debutante Eddie Nketiah, a rare strike for Gaetano Berardi and a gem of an effort from Mateusz Klich.

"For us it's very positive," said Bielsa, asked about a possible cup run.

"It means that all of our players play and we have players to come in and a group of young players that are looking to play games."

Bielsa was also pleased with the performance of new Arsenal loanee forward Nketiah who was handed a debut in the lone striker role with Helder Costa and Jack Clarke either side out wide.

"He created movement as a striker but during the first half we didn't have enough spaces," said Bielsa.

"Then in the second half we when we had more spaces he worked closer to Costa and Clarke."