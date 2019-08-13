Salford City 0 Leeds United 3 - Eddie Nketiah bags as Whites progress into the second round of the Carabao Cup

Leeds United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Salford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night as Eddie Nketiah bagged on his debut.

Marcelo Bielsa made seven changes for the trip to Lancashire as Nketiah and Helder Costa were handed their full United debuts.

Leeds were frustrated for much of the first half but finally found a way through on the stroke of half-time.

Jamie Shackleton found the run of Costa on the right who hit a pass first time across the face of goal for Nketiah to take home.

Five minutes after the break and United added to their lead.

Costa again proved the architect as he whipped in a corner to the near post in which Gaetano Berardi beat his marker to volley home.

Salford responded but were caught on the break with Mateusz Klich latching onto a loose ball.

The Pole gathered and cut inside onto his right before curling a perfectly placed shot into the far corner and all but seal the tie.

City again forced Casilla into a string of strong saves and Berardi was needed for a goal-line clearance but United kept their clean sheet in tact and with it rounded off an impressive display.

Leeds United: Casilla, Berardi, White, Davis, Alioski, Shackleton, Phillips, Klich Clarke, Costa, Nketiah. Subs: Miazek, Bamford, Dallas, Harrison, Gotts, McCalmont, Bogusz.