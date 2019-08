The laws of the game have been tweaked as football continue to figure out the best way forward in a world of changing technology. So how well do you know the changes which came into force in June? READ MORE: 18 photos you'll only understand if you watched Leeds United beat Brentford

1. No attacking players in wall at free kicks When there is a wall of three or more players attackers are not allowed within one metre of it.

2. Goal kicks A new change means that the ball is in play as soon as it is touched and it can be played inside the 18-yard box. Opposition players are still not allowed in the box until the ball is played.

3. Players must leave nearest point when being substituted Players being taken off and replaced must now leave the pitch by the nearest point on the touchline. Fans are no longer forced to watch ludicrously slow walks to the half way line.

4. Kick off If Leeds United win the coin toss captain Liam Cooper now has a choice of picking which half to attack or to kick-off. Previously it was just which half to attack.

