Revealed! The 20 most Instagrammed sports stadiums in England - no surprises for Leeds United
Live Rugby Tickets have analysed social media buzz to reveal the most Instagrammed sports stadiums in England – with the Elland Road ranking high in the list!
For each English sports stadium, the number of Instagram hashtags have been collected to produce the results – with Leeds United’s ground above some pretty big-name, famous stadiums and in the top-20 alongside Old Trafford, Wembley and Stamford Bridge.