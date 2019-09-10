For each English sports stadium, the number of Instagram hashtags have been collected to produce the results – with Leeds United’s ground above some pretty big-name, famous stadiums and in the top-20 alongside Old Trafford, Wembley and Stamford Bridge.

1. Anfield # - Number of hashtags: 893,689 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Old Trafford # - Number of hashtags: 823,270 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Allianz Park # - Number of hashtags: 429,294 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Stamford Bridge # - Number of hashtags: 385,149 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more