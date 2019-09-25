READER'S LETTER: Resentment over Leeds United's FIFA Fair Play award shows critics cannot see injustice of EFL's Spygate ruling

As FIFA hand out Fair Play Award to Leeds United, YEP reader Les Brown says the club's critics cannot see the injustice that was served through Spygate.

I feel the need to put pen to paper in respect of Leeds United winning the FIFA fair play award.

It strikes me that there is quite a lot of resentment around the country that Leeds have won this award despite the Spygate saga and this should have been taken into account when considering Leeds for the award



My perspective on this is that the highest football body in the world have chosen to ignore Spygate and by implication have shown that the EFL ruling and substantial fine was incorrectly administered



As usual the Leeds United critics cannot see the injustice that was served when gallons of midnight oil must have been used to find a rule that had been broken and the resulting fine, which was totally out of context



The ruling on Leeds has now opened a can of worms and it remains to be seen how the sporting behaviour rule applies going forward. Selling your ground and leasing it back to avoid FFP rules springs to mind. Diving in the penalty box - another unsporting action. Time wasting, managers gesticulating to have replays of action on 'the big screen' stopped because it shows an infringement not seen by the referee [Millwall]. The list goes on.

Let’s see how the EFL deal with these type of situations, a £200k fine for each of these offences will swell their coffers to bursting point, even if we have not seen any fines for these examples as yet



Les Brown