REACTION AND RECAP: Cagliari Calcio 1 Leeds United 1: LIVE reaction and analysis to draw in Sardinia with Kalvin Phillips shown straight red card; Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw reaction Leeds United Live. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build up, information and team news followed by live match updates and analysis with the YEP live in Sardinia as the Whites take on Serie A outfit Cagliari at Sardegna Arena. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. 'Look how far we have come' - Leeds United fans react to Cagliari friendly