Leeds United players in pre-season

Ranked: How Leeds United's pre-season results compare to their Championship rivals

Leeds United rounded off their pre-season campaign on Saturday - but how do their results compare to their Championship rivals?

*Includes publicised behind closed doors friendlies. Here, using the usual key of three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero for a defeat, we rank every second-tier club's pre-season record in order to give us a rough idea of how the Whites’ promotion rivals are shaping up ahead of this weekend's big kick-off. Scroll and click through the pages:

P4 W1 D0 L1 GD-3 = 3 points

1. Queens Park Rangers (24th)

P4 W1 D0 L1 GD-3 = 3 points
Getty
Buy a Photo
P5 W1 D1 L3 GD-3 = 4 points

2. Fulham (23rd)

P5 W1 D1 L3 GD-3 = 4 points
Getty
Buy a Photo
P4 W1 D2 L1 GD+1 = 5 points

3. West Bromwich Albion (22nd)

P4 W1 D2 L1 GD+1 = 5 points
Getty
Buy a Photo
P5 W1 D3 L1 GD-1 = 6 points

4. Hull City (21st)

P5 W1 D3 L1 GD-1 = 6 points
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6