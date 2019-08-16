Quick double-header on cards with cup date for Leeds United clash against Stoke City confirmed

LEEDS UNITED'S second round Carabao Cup clash at home to Stoke City has been confirmed to take place on Tuesday, August 27 with a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road.

The contest has been overlooked for live Sky broadcast with the clash between Newport County and West Ham United shown on the Tuesday evening and with Lincoln City against Everton live the following night.

Leeds booked their place in the second round with Tuesday night's 3-0 win at Salford City and a second round home date against Stoke means the Whites will be facing the Potters twice in four days.

United also play Nathan Jones' side in the Championship at City's Bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 24.