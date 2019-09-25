Pundit backs Leeds United to land England U21 ace, Kalvin Phillips makes Marcelo Bielsa admission - Championship gossip

As always, there's been plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the second tier, as clubs look to build plans for the upcoming January transfer window, and plot their way to a successful 2019/20 campaign. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Hull City winger eyed by Turkish team Turkish side Trabzonspor are said to have identified Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki as a key target, as they look to cover injury issues with the Poland international. (Sport Witness) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Premier League giants keen on Boro starlet Middlesbrough are said to be 'fearful' of losing young defender Dael Fry in January, with Manchester City believed to have the 20m-rated centre-back on their radar. (Team Talk) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Rams loan out promising midfielder Derby County youngster Alex Babos has completed short-term loan deal to FC United of Manchester, as he looks to get more first team experience under his belt at a lower level. (Derby Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough chief knocks back transfer talk Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has scoffed at claims that Middlesbrough and Derby are chasing the club's top talents Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison, urging fans to 'ignore' the rumours. (Hartlepool Mail) Getty Buy a Photo

