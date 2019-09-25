Pundit backs Leeds United to land England U21 ace, Kalvin Phillips makes Marcelo Bielsa admission - Championship gossip
The Championship is looking like it could be set for one of its most competitive seasons in years, with a tightly-packed division showing no signs of drifting apart in the early stages of the campaign. Leeds United and Swansea City are still neck and neck at the top of the table, but the Whites will be confident in their ability to pull away from their rivals in the coming weeks.
As always, there's been plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the second tier, as clubs look to build plans for the upcoming January transfer window, and plot their way to a successful 2019/20 campaign. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. Hull City winger eyed by Turkish team
Turkish side Trabzonspor are said to have identified Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki as a key target, as they look to cover injury issues with the Poland international. (Sport Witness)
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has scoffed at claims that Middlesbrough and Derby are chasing the club's top talents Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison, urging fans to 'ignore' the rumours. (Hartlepool Mail)