We've got a fair while to go until the January transfer window opens up and new players can be bought again, but there's still plenty of rumours and speculation doing the rounds in the meantime. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest gossip and news from the Championship.

1. Former Baggies forward close to Scottish switch Ex-West Bromwich Albion striker Victor Anichebe is said to be moving closer to joining Scottish club Kilmarnock, although Doncaster Rovers may provide them with some stiff competition. (Daily Record)

2. Addicks boss joins call for VAR in Championship Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has followed the likes of Phillip Cocu in calling for VAR to be introduced in the Championship, claiming the division's officials should have the same help as those in the top tier. (South London Press)

3. Blues close to decision on former Chelsea starlet Birmingham City are said to be moving closer to making a decision on whether to keep former Chelsea man Josh McEachran at the club following a trial period. He should know his fate by the end of the week. (Birmingham Mail)

4. Owls boss set to freshen up squad for Everton clash Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has hinted that he'll look to rotate his squad ahead of this evening's Carabao Cup clash against Everton, contending that he has enough quality options to do so. (Sheffield Star)

