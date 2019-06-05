Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Premier League to the Championship: 17 free agents Leeds United could sign this summer

With most of Leeds United's transfer business expected to be loan deals - Marcelo Bielsa could look to take full advantage of this summer's free agent market.

Who might the Argentine turn to? Here are just 17 free agents the Whites could swoop for before the deadline on August 8.

Yet to sign new contract at Huddersfield Town

1. Danny Williams

Released by Middlesbrough

2. Stewart Downing

Released by Queens Park Rangers

3. Jake Bidwell

Yet to be offered new contract at Newcastle United

4. Mohamed Diame

