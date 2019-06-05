Premier League to the Championship: 17 free agent Leeds United could sign this summer
With most of Leeds United's transfer business expected to be loan deals - Marcelo Bielsa could look to take full advantage of this summer's free agent market.
Who might the Argentine turn to? Here are just 17 free agents the Whites could swoop for before the deadline on August 8.
1. Danny Williams
Yet to sign new contract at Huddersfield Town
2. Stewart Downing
Released by Middlesbrough
3. Jake Bidwell
Released by Queens Park Rangers
4. Mohamed Diame
Yet to be offered new contract at Newcastle United
