Premier League joy; England treble and skinning Mesut Ozil - the best of new Leeds United recruit Eddie Nketiah

The YEP's Lee Sobot picks out a few of the best images of the 20-year-old forward in action so far.

1. PLAYING THE BEST Eddie Nketiah locks horns with Barcelona's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo during the 54th Joan Gamper Trophy friendly at the Camp Nou stadium earlier this month. Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. ITALIAN JOB Nketiah celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal during the friendly against Fiorentina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina last month. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. POACHER Nketiah scores the second Arsenal goal during the friendly against FC Bayern Munich at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California last month. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. RISING STAR Nketiah celebrates his strike against Bayern with Tyreece John-Jules. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more