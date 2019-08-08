Premier League joy; England treble and skinning Mesut Ozil - the best of new Leeds United recruit Eddie Nketiah
LEEDS UNITED have signed striker Eddie Nketiah on a season-long loan from Arsenal.
The YEP's Lee Sobot picks out a few of the best images of the 20-year-old forward in action so far.
1. PLAYING THE BEST
Eddie Nketiah locks horns with Barcelona's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo during the 54th Joan Gamper Trophy friendly at the Camp Nou stadium earlier this month. Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images.
Nketiah celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal during the friendly against Fiorentina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina last month. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.
Nketiah scores the second Arsenal goal during the friendly against FC Bayern Munich at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California last month. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.