Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney in St Albans last month. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Premier League joy; England treble and skinning Mesut Ozil - the best of new Leeds United recruit Eddie Nketiah

LEEDS UNITED have signed striker Eddie Nketiah on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The YEP's Lee Sobot picks out a few of the best images of the 20-year-old forward in action so far.

Eddie Nketiah locks horns with Barcelona's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo during the 54th Joan Gamper Trophy friendly at the Camp Nou stadium earlier this month. Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images.

1. PLAYING THE BEST

Eddie Nketiah locks horns with Barcelona's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo during the 54th Joan Gamper Trophy friendly at the Camp Nou stadium earlier this month. Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Nketiah celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal during the friendly against Fiorentina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina last month. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

2. ITALIAN JOB

Nketiah celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal during the friendly against Fiorentina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina last month. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Nketiah scores the second Arsenal goal during the friendly against FC Bayern Munich at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California last month. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

3. POACHER

Nketiah scores the second Arsenal goal during the friendly against FC Bayern Munich at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California last month. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Nketiah celebrates his strike against Bayern with Tyreece John-Jules. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

4. RISING STAR

Nketiah celebrates his strike against Bayern with Tyreece John-Jules. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5