Pontus Jansson sends heartfelt message to Leeds United following Brentford move

Pontus Jansson has thanked Leeds United saying "you took me into your hearts" following his departure to Championship rivals Brentford.

The 28-year-old defender completed his switch to the Bees for £5.5million on Monday night.

With the move Jansson has brought a three-year spell at Elland Road to an end having joined the club on loan from Serie A side Torino in 2016.

The Swede made the move permanent the following summer and went on to make 120 appearances for the club, bagging nine goals from the centre of defence.

Jansson, though, has made a shock departure from West Yorkshire this summer after being excluded from the club's pre-season plans.

Following the move the defender sent a message of thanks to both Brentford and the Whites, tweeting: "After some busy days I can finally say that I'm a Brentford player.

"I really believe in this club and this squad and can't wait to get going. A new adventure and a new step and I'm so looking forward to it!

"Thanks to Brentford that made this happen and the big belief you have in me. I promise to give 100 per cent every day.

"(I) have to thank Leeds United for those three years we had there. You took me into your hearts and have been fantastic since day one. Biggest of thanks to my team-mates that have supported me and been by my side since the first session.

"As I loved to play for the club, Leeds will always be part of me and my family. Thanks for everything and all the best in the future!"