PICS: YPN

Poll brands Leeds United fans 'angriest' in football - this is why we disagree

Leeds United fans have been voted the angriest in football

The Whites came out on top with 36 per cent of the vote, while Liverpool came in second with 29 per cent from the online poll run by SPORTbible. But here are a selection of photos offering the perfect antidote. READ MORE: How social media reacted as Leeds United's automatic promotion chances faded

Fancy dress at Cardiff City.

1. April 2012

Fancy dress at Cardiff City.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Crowd surfing at Deepdale.

2. May 2016

Crowd surfing at Deepdale.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Thunderbirds are go.

3. May 2016

Thunderbirds are go.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
That mask looks warm as Leeds visited Cardiff.

4. April 2012

That mask looks warm as Leeds visited Cardiff.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3