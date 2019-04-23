Poll brands Leeds United fans 'angriest' in football - this is why we disagree
Leeds United fans have been voted the angriest in football
The Whites came out on top with 36 per cent of the vote, while Liverpool came in second with 29 per cent from the online poll run by SPORTbible. But here are a selection of photos offering the perfect antidote. READ MORE: How social media reacted as Leeds United's automatic promotion chances faded
1. April 2012
Fancy dress at Cardiff City.
2. May 2016
Crowd surfing at Deepdale.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. May 2016
Thunderbirds are go.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. April 2012
That mask looks warm as Leeds visited Cardiff.
