Poll brands Leeds United fans 'angriest' in football - this is why we disagree

The Whites came out on top with 36 per cent of the vote, while Liverpool came in second with 29 per cent from the online poll run by SPORTbible. But here are a selection of photos offering the perfect antidote. READ MORE: How social media reacted as Leeds United's automatic promotion chances faded

1. April 2012 Fancy dress at Cardiff City. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. May 2016 Crowd surfing at Deepdale. Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. May 2016 Thunderbirds are go. Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. April 2012 That mask looks warm as Leeds visited Cardiff. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more