Police reveal more details about arrests after Leeds United's clash against Barnsley at Oakwell

Three Leeds United fans were arrested after trouble flared at Oakwell on Sunday.

A 24-year-old man, believed to be a Leeds fan, was arrested on suspicion of assault, following reports a steward had been assaulted within the ground.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich scores his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell, Barnsley (PA Wire / Tim Goode).

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Footage on social media appeared to show a steward rugby tackling a Leeds fan, who was then escorted from the stadium.

Crowd trouble erupted after Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah scored six minutes from time which sparked wild celebrations in the away end behind the goal, where 4,400 Whites supporters were housed.

A separate incident then occurred with home supporters in the East Stand.

Two men in their 40s were arrested on suspicion of affray following reports of a disturbance within the ground at the end of the match.

They have been released while enquiries continue. Both are believed to be Leeds fans.

A fourth man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence following the match on Schwabisch Gmund Way. He is believed to be a Barnsley fan.

Barnsley FC have said they are looking into the incidents.

A Leeds United spokesman said earlier today: "Leeds United and Barnsley Football Club are greatly disappointed by reports of violence at yesterday’s game and will be working together to assess the matter."