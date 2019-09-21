Police issue knife crime warning outside Elland Road during Leeds United v Derby County

Have your say

Police have issued a knife crime warning outside Elland Road during the Leeds Untied v Derby County match.

A billboard has been put up outside the East Stand on Lowfields Road.

Pictured on the board is a photograph of men, covered with the hashtag #knifefree.

It shares a man called Sean's story, and explains how focusing on boxing helped him to go knife free.

It is a joint move by West Yorkshire Police and Leeds United to highlight the dangers of carrying knives.

Officers said: "West Yorkshire Police has joined forces with #LeedsUnited to warn of the dangers of carrying knives.

"A message billboard will be at Elland Road today to help get the message across as part of WYP's ongoing knife free work under Operation Sceptre and #OpJemlock."

Leeds United are playing Derby County today.

