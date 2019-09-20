Play-offs forgotten says Gjanni Alioski as Leeds United size up Derby County

GJANNI Alioski insists Leeds United’s play-offs defeat to Derby County has no bearing on today’s Championship rematch at Elland Road, insisting: “forget the play-offs, that was last year.”

Today’s lunch-time showdown sees Leeds and Derby lock horns for the first time since facing off in May’s two legged play-off semi-final in which Frank Lampard’s Rams overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at Pride Park with a 4-2 triumph at Elland Road.

The defeat left Leeds staring at a 15th consecutive season outside of the country’s top flight despite spending the majority of the season in the Championship’s automatic promotion places under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Defeat to Aston Villa in the play-offs final then followed for Derby whose manager Frank Lampard then departed to take the Chelsea job.

Four months on, Bielsa’s Whites are back on top of the Championship with Derby down in 19th under new boss Phillip Cocu and Macedonian international Alioski says May’s heartache is irrelevant to today’s showdown.

“Forget the play-offs, that was last year,” said Alioski.

“It’s a new game now, we start new so we have a new game.

“We are going to face them for the first time this year and we know what we want.

“We play at home and if we play like we always do then we can get the win that we need.

“I don’t want to go on about last season and what happened because everyone knows how upset we were and how we didn’t get promoted.

“That’s why I don’t want to speak about last year, so let’s focus on this year and play it game by game.”

Asked if last season’s agonising near-miss has created extra motivation, Alioski said: “No. Of course we have now had longer with the coach, the players are the same, we work hard, we are together all day in our preparation, we sleep here, we enjoy our time together here and I think it’s important to be always together.

“We grow up more like friends and family and we are going to fight on the pitch for our other friends, the players.

“When they need help we are going to help them and I think this year that is better. But it’s normal motivation and it’s not a reason because of what happened last year.

“It’s a new season, we are going to face Derby for the first time this year but we know what we have and that’s why I think we need to win.”