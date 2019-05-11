PLAY-OFFS: Derby County v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG Frank Lampard and Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Pride Park. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Bielsa, Lampard, the key stat that gives Whites hope and fifth time lucky? 5 things you need to know ahead of Leeds United's play-off clash with Derby County