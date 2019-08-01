PICTURES: Leeds United players model club's new away kit
LEEDS UNITED have unveiled the club's new away kit for the forthcoming Championship season in the club's centenary year.
Leeds have opted for an eye-catching platinum grey and pink design, with orange goalkeeping jersey.
1. Mateusz Klich
In the Leeds United away kit.
2. Will Huffer
In the Leeds United goalkeeping shirt away kit.
3. Ben White
In the Leeds United away kit.
4. Tyler Roberts
In the Leeds United away kit.
