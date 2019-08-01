In the Leeds United away kit.

PICTURES: Leeds United players model club's new away kit

LEEDS UNITED have unveiled the club's new away kit for the forthcoming Championship season in the club's centenary year.

Leeds have opted for an eye-catching platinum grey and pink design, with orange goalkeeping jersey.

In the Leeds United away kit.

1. Mateusz Klich

In the Leeds United away kit.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In the Leeds United goalkeeping shirt away kit.

2. Will Huffer

In the Leeds United goalkeeping shirt away kit.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In the Leeds United away kit.

3. Ben White

In the Leeds United away kit.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In the Leeds United away kit.

4. Tyler Roberts

In the Leeds United away kit.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2