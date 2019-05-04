Paul Lambert pinpoints Ipswich desire as key to Leeds United clash amid Marcelo Bielsa praise

Paul Lambert says Ipswich Town must match Leeds United's "desire" ahead of the two sides final day fixture at Portman Road on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa's team make the trip to Suffolk tomorrow lunchtime knowing that a point will secure third spot in the Championship table.

West Bromwich Albion sit three points behind United heading into the afternoon but boast a superior goal difference in fourth place.

A positive result will guarantee a play-off semi-final clash for Leeds with Derby County, Middlesbrough or Bristol City as the three-way race for sixth spot remains wide open.

Ipswich, though, will bring a dismal season to an end in the second tier as they prepare for life in League One following their relegation last month.

Lambert - who took charge of Town in October - is preparing his side for a tough afternoon as they face promotion-chasing Leeds.

"I think they've got momentum," Lambert said of United's play-off preparations.

"They've got a manager who is relentless. Their team is really good, though I've not played against them.

"They've got a great fan base behind them. The manager, as I said before, looks relentless.

“If we don't match them for desire then it will be a difficult game. They're one of the best teams in the league. They're in a really strong position.

"And if the Easter games went their way they'd be challenging Norwich and Sheffield United to get out.

“We'll do everything we can to send our fans away with smiles on their faces, but Leeds United are favourites – let's not kid ourselves.

“They are higher than us in the league, they've won more games, they are a relentless team and they beat us at Elland Road pretty easy.

"If we don't match their energy then we're in for a hard, hard 90 minutes. If we match that then we've got a chance.”