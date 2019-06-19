Paudie O'Connor sends message to Leeds United's support following Bradford City move

Paudie O'Connor has thanked Leeds United's support following his switch to League Two side Bradford City.

The 21-year-old central defender became the Whites first departure of the summer after making the short move across West Yorkshire.

O'Connor spent the second half of the campaign on loan with the Bantams having linked up with Blackpool initially.

He saw his time cut short with the Seasiders after a lack of minutes following the departure of head coach Gary Bowyer at Bloomfield Road.

The Irishman made just four appearances for United's senior side, making his debut under former boss Paul Heckingbottom towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

He joined Leeds in the summer of 2017, but will now head to Valley Parade under Bowyer once again in search of first-team football having been deemed surplus to requirements at Thorp Arch.

O'Connor moved to thank the club's support following the conformation of his transfer, tweeting: "Would like to say a big thank you to everyone @LUFC for the opportunity to learn and play at such a big club over the past 2 years!

"Was unbelievable to get to walk out to a full house at Elland Road and wish the club all the best for the future!"