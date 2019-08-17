Patrick Bamford welcomes Eddie Nketiah addition amid fast Leeds United start

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford believes fellow forward Eddie Nketiah will have an "important part to play this season" following his deadline-day loan move from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old was brought in on the final day of the transfer window earlier this month to provide competition for Bamford following the departure of Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht.

Bamford has answered his critics this season after his brace against Wigan Athletic took his tally to three goals in three Championship outings.

Nketiah also bagged earlier in the week on his debut for the Whites during the 3-1 victory over Salford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The pair are expected to provide head coach Marcelo Bielsa with differing options up front this season, but Bamford has welcomed the addition of the Gunners youngster to the United ranks.

"It's always good to have options for the manager," Bamford said.

"People were saying all the pressure is on my shoulders, but I don't really see it like that. It's a great opportunity for him. I think it's his first time out on loan.

"It's a good chance for him. I know he's been in and around the Arsenal first-team but to be part of a main squad. He'll learn a lot I think.

"He'll have an important part to play this season. And it's something the fans can look forward to."

Asked about United's fast start to the season with seven points from a possible nine, he added: "I think that was probably a worry amongst a lot of the fans.

"After the heartbreak at the end of last year, would everyone be able to put it to the back of their minds to start fresh but still remember that hurt.

"Today (against Wigan) was slightly different because it was against 10 men, which is a different kind of game. But in the three games I think we've been brilliant.

"We can't complain. It is only three games in but it's nice to put a little run together."