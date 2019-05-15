Patrick Bamford to start? Pontus Jansson back? How Leeds United could line up against Derby County

But with Kemar Roofe, Tyler Roverts Adam Forshaw ruled out and Pontus Jansson touch and go, it could be a somewhat depleted Whites starting XI. Who could start tonight? Click and scroll through the pages to find out:

1. Kiko Casilla Casilla has missed just one game since his January arrival from Real Madrid after receiving a red card in the 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United

2. Luke Ayling With Gaetano Berardi occupied in more of a central defensive role at present, Ayling is technically Leeds' only fully fit right-back. However, we sense he would have started anyway.

3. Gaetano Berardi If Pontus Jansson is passed fit and Bielsa decides to start him, we suspect Berardi would be moved out of the central defensive role.

4. Liam Cooper It's unlikely Bielsa will drop his captain for such a big game. That said, we already know the Argentine is full of bold calls.

