Leeds United host Derby County tonight in the Championship semi-final play-off second leg

Patrick Bamford to start? Pontus Jansson back? How Leeds United could line up against Derby County

Leeds United are potentially just 90 minutes away from a Championship play-off final when they host Derby County in the second-leg this evening.

But with Kemar Roofe, Tyler Roverts Adam Forshaw ruled out and Pontus Jansson touch and go, it could be a somewhat depleted Whites starting XI. Who could start tonight? Click and scroll through the pages to find out:

Casilla has missed just one game since his January arrival from Real Madrid after receiving a red card in the 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United

1. Kiko Casilla

With Gaetano Berardi occupied in more of a central defensive role at present, Ayling is technically Leeds' only fully fit right-back. However, we sense he would have started anyway.

2. Luke Ayling

If Pontus Jansson is passed fit and Bielsa decides to start him, we suspect Berardi would be moved out of the central defensive role.

3. Gaetano Berardi

It's unlikely Bielsa will drop his captain for such a big game. That said, we already know the Argentine is full of bold calls.

4. Liam Cooper

