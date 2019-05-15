Patrick Bamford to start? Pontus Jansson back? How Leeds United could line up against Derby County
Leeds United are potentially just 90 minutes away from a Championship play-off final when they host Derby County in the second-leg this evening.
But with Kemar Roofe, Tyler Roverts Adam Forshaw ruled out and Pontus Jansson touch and go, it could be a somewhat depleted Whites starting XI. Who could start tonight? Click and scroll through the pages to find out:
1. Kiko Casilla
Casilla has missed just one game since his January arrival from Real Madrid after receiving a red card in the 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United