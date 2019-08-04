Patrick Bamford relishing prospect of being Leeds United's 'main guy'

PATRICK BAMFORD says he would relish the challenge to be Leeds United's chief goalscorer, declaring: "I came here to Leeds to be the main guy."

Bamford became the club's most expensive signing since Robbie Fowler in 2001 when joining from Middlesbrough for £7m last summer but the striker saw his first campaign at Leeds disrupted by two separate knee injuries.

In the circumstances, the forward was happy with a return of ten goals from just 18 starts and the forward began his second season at Elland Road in the perfect fashion on Sunday afternoon when netting the second goal in United's 3-1 win at Bristol City.

Even in light of two spells on the sidelines with injury, only Pablo Hernandez and top scorer Kemar Roofe outscored Bamford last term with Hernandez netting 12 and Roofe 15 but Roofe could be set to sign for Belgian club Anderlecht before Thursday's 5pm closure of the summer transfer window.

Leeds look likely to seek the acquisition of another striker if Roofe is sold but Bamford said in any eventuality he would thrive on the task of being United's go-to guy.

"To be honest I quite enjoy the pressure," said Bamford, asked how he would feel about the task of netting goals falling chiefly on his shoulders.

"I came here to Leeds to be the main guy and I take that in my stride.

"It's something that I look forward to, it's not something that I am going to be scared about or worried about, it's something that excites me."

Assessing his role in Sunday's opening weekend victory, Bamford said: "For me I know that I have always said that if I play, the goals will come so I wasn't worried about scoring necessarily today.

"I was worried about putting myself in the right position and the manager said that to me, he said the important bit is the bit before you get to finishing the goal off so if you keep doing that and getting yourself in the right position then there's no problem.

"That was one thing I concentrated on and obviously being a bit more aggressive this year and trying to provide that so the team can rely on me.

"If the ball goes up there and we are under the kosh I want them to know that it's not coming straight back so that's what I tried to do."