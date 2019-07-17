Patrick Bamford out to prove Leeds United doubters wrong

Patrick Bamford insists his Elland Road doubters will push him to “prove them wrong” as he eyes a positive second campaign with Leeds United.

The 25-year-old endured an up and down term in West Yorkshire as he bagged 10 goals in 25 appearances. Bamford, though, missed six months of the campaign with a knee injury that plagued his form to fans’ frustrations in what he describes as a “nightmare season”.

The striker is currently undergoing a first full pre-season regime under Marcelo Bielsa as the Whites prepare to face Manchester United in Australia this afternoon.

“I took a bit of stick last year from the fans,” Bamford said.

“There will always be people who like you or aren’t such fans [of you], and for me it’s an opportunity to prove them wrong and get them on my side.

“If we’d gone up last year I’d have said it had been a great season, missing six months and getting 10 goals I’d have been chuffed. But because we didn’t go up, it was a nightmare season.”

He also voiced his regret over a two-match ban he picked up against Aston Villa for “successful deception of a match official” in April.

“Once I’ve put that in people’s minds it’s going to be hard to change that,” he admitted.

“But it’s something I’ve got to do over the next few years. Looking back, I regret it. I maintain he touched me but I milked it and made a stupid deal of it.

“I wouldn’t do it again and it’s something I have to learn from.”